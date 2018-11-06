Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1,503.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,774 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

WARNING: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/meeder-asset-management-inc-has-4-34-million-stake-in-ingersoll-rand-plc-ir.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.