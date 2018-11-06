Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,958 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,958 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 172,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Progressive by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,095,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. B. Riley increased their target price on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

NYSE:PGR opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

