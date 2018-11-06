Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.50

Media headlines about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Merck & Co., Inc. earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Merck & Co., Inc.’s score:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

MRK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,074,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,017,443 shares of company stock valued at $73,155,331. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

