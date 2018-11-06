MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million and a P/E ratio of 24.42.

In related news, Director Robert M. Casciato bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $69,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,790 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 2.43% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

