Mesoblast limited (MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $676.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 203.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

