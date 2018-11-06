Methanex (MEOH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MED reissued a buy rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 57.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

