MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.38. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

