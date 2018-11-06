Michael H. Mclamb Sells 25,075 Shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 25,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $619,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,940.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZO opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 142.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,941 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $734,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

