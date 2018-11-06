Michael Kors (KORS) Raised to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Michael Kors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KORS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Shares of Michael Kors stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Michael Kors has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Michael Kors’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $10,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $13,245,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,436 shares of company stock worth $60,640,959. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 273,946 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,756 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.