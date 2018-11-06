Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $72,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $34,037,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 63.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/microchip-technology-inc-mchp-position-trimmed-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.