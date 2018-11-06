Micron Technology (MU) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.46

Media stories about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a news impact score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Micron Technology’s score:

MU stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

