Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Reduced by Greystone Investment Management LLC

Greystone Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Microsoft by 31.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,661 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Microsoft by 24.3% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 233,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after acquiring an additional 590,793 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 35,825 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $3,882,713.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,519 shares of company stock worth $86,904,423 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Nomura set a $118.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

