Mikros Systems (MKRS) vs. Cubic (CUB) Financial Review

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) and Cubic (NYSE:CUB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mikros Systems alerts:

96.2% of Cubic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cubic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mikros Systems and Cubic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mikros Systems 3.63% 14.55% 9.42% Cubic 0.57% 1.54% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mikros Systems and Cubic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mikros Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cubic 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cubic has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Cubic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cubic is more favorable than Mikros Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Mikros Systems has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cubic has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mikros Systems and Cubic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mikros Systems $7.20 million 1.98 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Cubic $1.49 billion 1.24 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -164.73

Mikros Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cubic.

Dividends

Cubic pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mikros Systems does not pay a dividend. Cubic pays out -65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cubic beats Mikros Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S. Navy AEGIS cruisers and destroyers; and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite, a network-enabled system, which can be configured to monitor various shipboard systems and report maintenance data onshore for further analysis to detect trends and predict failures. It also provides Diagnostic Profiler, a software that provides diagnostic services to its host application; and Prognostics Framework, an analysis software for framework that implements real-time prognostics, diagnostics, and status monitoring to support embedded prognostic applications, health management systems, and condition-based maintenance applications. The company primarily serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other governmental authorities. Mikros Systems Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Services segment provides specialized military, security force, and intelligence support services to the U.S. government and allied nations. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mikros Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mikros Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.