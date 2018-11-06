Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,219 Carvana Co (CVNA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carvana by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Grubman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $760,360.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,080,714.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 253,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $17,593,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,557,290 shares of company stock valued at $155,337,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

CVNA opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $475.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.16 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

