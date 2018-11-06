Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Athersys, Inc. (ATHX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 377.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361,835 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 80,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 1,097,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ATHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

In related news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 28,868 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $58,024.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,668 shares of company stock valued at $120,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 106.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

