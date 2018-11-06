MINDBODY Inc (MB) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 144,100 Shares

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,828,791.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 78,548 shares of MINDBODY stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $2,607,793.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. MINDBODY Inc has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

MB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

