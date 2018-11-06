Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $67,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 887.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director John J. Carmola purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $81,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

