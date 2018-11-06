Mineum One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Mineum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mineum has a market capitalization of $121,243.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mineum Coin Profile

Mineum (MNM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org. The official website for Mineum is mineum.org. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineum using one of the exchanges listed above.

