Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $210,000 in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in DXC Technology by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $215,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,527 shares of company stock worth $18,989,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

