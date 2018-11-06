Mistras Group Inc (MG) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.20% of Mistras Group worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MG shares. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of MG opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $182.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 321,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $7,036,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,244,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,555,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/mistras-group-inc-mg-stake-increased-by-rockefeller-capital-management-l-p.html.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.