Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

