Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

