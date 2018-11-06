Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,200 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 354.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 311.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In other news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,318 shares of company stock valued at $28,567,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

