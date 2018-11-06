Model N (MODN) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.01-0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34-34.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.94 million.Model N also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.05-0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Model N stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,468. The company has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Model N has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Model N had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Model N worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

