Model N (MODN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $34-34.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.43 million.Model N also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.05-0.17 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 231,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Model N has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Model N worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

