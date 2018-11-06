Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MNTA opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.34. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $46,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $113,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,508.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,589 shares of company stock worth $345,785. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.