Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Blue Hills Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 131,702 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,077 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

BHBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $27.18 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHBK opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.16. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

