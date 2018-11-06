Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 320.77 ($4.19).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.95) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($4.82).

In related news, insider Bruce Carnegie-Brown purchased 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £105,200 ($137,462.43).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

