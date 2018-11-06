Mongodb Inc (MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 19,600 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $1,573,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 21,617 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $1,719,416.18.
- On Tuesday, September 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 63,600 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $5,349,396.00.
NASDAQ MDB opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25.
Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 587.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 7,986.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,433 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,464,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 833,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Mongodb from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.87.
Mongodb Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
