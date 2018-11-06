Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 39,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

Chevron stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

