Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $557,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 65.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after buying an additional 1,346,837 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $5,807,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,699. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,590 shares of company stock worth $288,055. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

