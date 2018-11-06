MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.40 ($112.09).

Shares of MOR opened at €94.95 ($110.41) on Friday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 12 month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

