Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,516 Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.15%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/mountain-capital-investment-advisors-inc-acquires-shares-of-2516-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.