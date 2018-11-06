Mylan (MYL) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mylan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Shares of MYL traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 334,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,985. Mylan has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mylan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Mylan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Mylan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Mylan by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

