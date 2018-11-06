Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.07 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 1,276,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Barclays cut Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/myriad-genetics-mygn-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.