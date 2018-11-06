National Bank Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research note on Sunday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALARF remained flat at $$14.79 on Tuesday.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

