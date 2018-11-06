National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Stake Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $887,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 16,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $768,492.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,541,881.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,935 shares of company stock worth $2,431,940. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

