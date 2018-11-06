National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 83.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, SVP John Vaught sold 26,477 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,146,983.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $437,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 450 shares of company stock valued at $19,737 and sold 46,477 shares valued at $2,028,884. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

