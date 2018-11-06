Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

NMM opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 861,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,408,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 310,316 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

