Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) Share Price

Headlines about Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) have trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tritax Big Box REIT earned a news sentiment score of -2.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BBOX traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.83). 3,400,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.70 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151.40 ($1.98).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBOX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 153 ($2.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Mark Shaw bought 155,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £223,528.32 ($292,079.34).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/negative-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-tritax-big-box-reit-bbox-share-price.html.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.