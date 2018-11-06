Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given a $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) received a $135.00 target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,943. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,446,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 851,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 228,163 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

