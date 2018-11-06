News coverage about SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SVNDY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.13. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Get SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (SVNDY) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/neutral-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-seven-i-holdi-adr-svndy-share-price.html.

About SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.