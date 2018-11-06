New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.40). New Jersey Resources posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.04 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

