Newfield Exploration (NFX) Downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold”

Edward Jones lowered shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Newfield Exploration stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

