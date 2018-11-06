Newfield Exploration (NFX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NYSE:NFX traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,314. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 604.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,569,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,473,000 after buying an additional 4,779,275 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth $66,428,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 153.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,700,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,795 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 167.8% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,736,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after buying an additional 1,088,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth $30,365,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

