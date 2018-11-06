Newgioco Group Inc (NWGI) VP Purchases $43,362.00 in Stock

Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) VP Franco Salvagni bought 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $43,362.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS NWGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,656. Newgioco Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

About Newgioco Group

Newgioco Group, Inc, a licensed gaming technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides online and land-based gaming services in Italy and Europe. It owns and operates betting platform software that offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as interactive games and slots.

