Nickel One Resources (NNN) Receives Media Impact Score of 3.71

Media stories about Nickel One Resources (CVE:NNN) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nickel One Resources earned a news sentiment score of 3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Nickel One Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 693,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,732. Nickel One Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.13.

In other Nickel One Resources news, Director Carl Vance Loeber sold 910,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,294,000 shares of company stock worth $36,480 over the last three months.

About Nickel One Resources

Nickel One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, platinum, palladium, and gold metals. It holds interests in the Manitouwadge property, which consists of 71 mining claims totaling 1,099 claim units covering an area of approximately 17,584 hectares located in the areas of Bigrock Lake and Olga Lake, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; and Lantinen Koillismaa project situated in North-central Finland.

