Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,534,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 529.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

