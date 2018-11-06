Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,763 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,896,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,982,000 after buying an additional 7,539,668 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,543,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,553,000 after buying an additional 6,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,877,000 after buying an additional 5,328,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,544,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,721,000 after buying an additional 3,803,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,740.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after buying an additional 3,194,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

