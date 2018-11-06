NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $2.16 Million in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 582.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,135 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter worth $255,000. Laurel Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/nn-investment-partners-holdings-n-v-invests-2-16-million-in-store-capital-corp-stor.html.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.